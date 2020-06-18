SMITH, George Alfred, 90, of Highland Springs, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was an oil burner mechanic with Exxon and served in the United States Air Force. George was a devoted family man who showed selfless love to everyone and will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Russell and Agnes P. Smith; and son, George A. Smith Jr.; and is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hrabovsky Smith; children, Linda Utt (Jesse), Jackie Albus and Tim Smith (Terri); grandchildren, Stephanie Crist (John), Melissa Heatley and Katie Vandjelovic (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Samuel Crist, Tallulah Heatley and Luke, Seth, Jude and Lily Vandjelovic. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Friday, June 19, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society for future research on prostate cancer. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
