SMITH, Howard L., 92, of Hanover County, Va., was called home on October 6, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Mable Jackson Smith; and father of Michael Smith of Tampa, Fla. and Darryl Smith of Yorktown, Va. Howard is survived by one sister, Pearl S. Winston (Alfred) of Hanover, Va.; daughters-in-law, Angela Smith (Darryl), Morgann Royster-Smith (Michael); six grandchildren, Bryan, Darryl Jr. (Kandi), Rashad, Chanel, Kendrick, Jasmine; a host of nieces and nephews including a devoted niece, Joan Anderson of Henrico County, Va. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held October 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and where a funeral service will be held October 15, 1 p.m. Reverend Marvin Fields officiating. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial