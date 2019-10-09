SMITH, Howard L., 92, of Hanover County, departed this life October 6, 2019. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 15, at 1 p.m. Complete funeral notice later.
