SMITH, Irene L., 97, of Henrico, died January 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Smith. Surviving are two daughters, Audrey E. Houston and Barbara J. Humes; four sons, Paul M. (Gerry Kennedy), Thomas W. (Bessie), George C. and Keith A. Smith; 13 grandchildren, devoted Nicole Smith; 24 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Serlene Dickerson; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Blvd. Funeral services will be 12 noon Friday, January 31, at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Road. Dr. Kirkland K. Walton officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of IRENE SMITH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.