SMITH, JAMES JR.

SMITH, James Gutherie Jr., left this life on July 16, 2019. Jimmy lived a long and happy life that focused on faith and family. Born to the late James Guthrie Smith Sr. and Anne Wright Smith in 1922, he attended McGuire's School and the University of Richmond. He then volunteered for the Navy Air Corps and served his country in WWII until his honorable discharge in 1946. After the war, Jimmy worked for the American Tobacco Company until his retirement in 1980. In 1950, he married his beloved Nancy, with whom he spent many happy years. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Cook Smith; brothers, John Miller Smith and Louis Otey Smith; and sisters, Anne Smith Dunn and Mary Lou Smith Ford. He is survived by his son, William Bruce Smith; daughter-in-law, Emily Georg-Smith; granddaughter, Emma (Gabe) Smith; grandson, Louis Robert Smith; and his sister, Gene Smith Paca. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Virginia. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (michaeljfox.org).View online memorial