SMITH, JAMES SR.

SMITH, Mr. James Patterson Sr., 84, of Mechanicsville, departed this life on April 17, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Smith; his brother, Bobby Smith; and his sister, Inez Eddy. He is survived by five children and their spouses, James and Paula Smith, Kevin and Barbara Smith, Alan and Jennie Smith, Laura and Richard Smith and Amy and Ivan Caplinger. Jim is also survived by his brother and his sister-in-law, Stuart and Donna Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was born and raised in Danville, Va., the son of Robert and Margaret (Phelps) Smith. After school, Jim joined the U.S. Air Force, becoming an aircraft mechanic, working on jet aircrafts including B-47s and B-52s. He continued his aviation career working for the Federal Aviation Administration at Richmond International Airport as an electronic technician for more than 30 years. Following his retirement, Jim undertook a second career caring for and nurturing each of his grandchildren, April, Emily, Shelby, Sydney, Dylan, Kian, River, Skyla, Ocean, C.J. and Nathan. Their grandfather will always hold a special place in each of their hearts! Jim was also a devoted member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church since 1972. As a man of faith, he took great joy during his years at Walnut Grove, serving on a variety of councils and community projects. A celebration of Jim's life will be scheduled for a later time when we can all come together in love and support of one another.View online memorial
