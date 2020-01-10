SMITH, James R. Sr., was granted his heavenly wings on January 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bernice Smith; wife, Florence L. Smith; brother, Raymond L. Smith; and sisters, Shirley Butler and Beatrice Buck. He is survived by three daughters, Jacqueline "Jacki" Smith, Deneen Jackson and Sharron Jackson Smith (Dores); three sons, James R. Smith Jr., Raymond Smith and Reginald Carthorne; a treasured grandson, Dores A. Smith (Chrissy); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th Street, where viewing will take place Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Westover Baptist Church, 1000 Westover Hills Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23225, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12 noon. Rev. Horace Wade Jr. officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
SMITH, JAMES SR.
To send flowers to the family of James Smith, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM-9:00PM
5:00PM-9:00PM
Bizub-Quinlan (VH) Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
1313 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Bizub-Quinlan (VH) Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
1313 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Guaranteed delivery before James's Service begins.
Jan 11
Cemetery
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
645 Outwater Lane
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
645 Outwater Lane
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Guaranteed delivery before James's Cemetery begins.