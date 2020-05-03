SMITH, Jeffery A., 63, died peacefully in his home on April 28, 2020, in Glen Allen, Va., after a short battle with cancer. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Kelly Smith. Children include Jaime Symmes, Shane Smith, Caitlyn Smith, Kristen Davis, Jessica Brooks and Chelsea Koenig. He was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and a host of other family members, friends and co-workers that will miss him dearly. Jeff was born on July 8, 1956, in Germany to Leonard and Ila Smith, both deceased, and grew up with four siblings, Linda Barrett, Greg Smith, Alexis Murphy and Brian Smith. He spent the past 27 years in property management apartment maintenance and could fix anything for friends, family and neighbors. He enjoyed fishing, FSU, Nascar, playing cards, home projects and COFFEE Amidst these current times, burial arrangements are still in progress. Condolences may be left at blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery