SMITH, Jesse Atkins Jr., 83, of Gloucester, Va., passed away October 7, 2019. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served in the Korean conflict. Jesse was a retired Richmond firefighter, a real estate broker and an avid fisherman and hunter. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Josephine Smith; a daughter, Janet Smith Thompson (Bob); a son, Jesse Kevin Smith; and two grandsons, Davis and Jordan Thompson. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, at Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church, 3727 Buena Vista Drive, Shacklefords, Va. 23156. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Shackelfords Chapel UMC, 3727 Buena Vista Road, Cologne, Va. 23156, or Riverside Hospice, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
