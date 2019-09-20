SMITH, Joe Pitts, of Richmond, Va., passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Opelika, Ala., Joe attended Auburn University. His career as a managing consultant and partner with Ernst & Young brought him to Richmond 40 years ago. After retiring from Ernst & Young, Joe and his wife bought and ran a successful retail business, Hampton House, for the past 30 years. This afforded them many opportunities to travel, especially to England, to buy antiques, all of which he enjoyed immensely. He was an avid cook and storyteller who loved to entertain and welcomed all. He was a devoted father and husband and doted on his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Linda Williams Smith; daughters, Jessica Bright (Larry), Dr. Lucia Morey (D.J.) and Dr. Mary Vaughn DeSoto (Will); and his eight grandchildren, John Mason, Travis, Grayson and Lilian Bright, Jordan, Lori and Maddox Morey and Parker DeSoto. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, September 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at their home, and a memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, at 1 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church, at 1603 Monument Avenue. Joe was a vibrant person who loved bright colors. Please feel free to honor him by wearing something bright. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First English Lutheran Church (www.felcrichmond.org), Richmond Animal League (www.ral.org) or STEM for Her (www.stemforher.org).View online memorial