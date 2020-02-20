SMITH, John Wesley, entered into eternity on February 17, 2020. He was a true disciple of JESUS CHRIST. Mr. Smith was a man of diligence, integrity, humility and exemplary character. John Wesley Smith is survived by three children (Curtis, Gregory and Althea); five grandchildren, three great-grandsons and two siblings. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Fourth Baptist Church, 2800 P. St., Richmond, Va. 23223. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
