SMITH, Katherine W., of Hanover, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Smith. She is survived by her sons, Hamilton (Fran) and Robert; her daughter, Nancy (Tim Ennis); granddaughter, Jennifer (Danny); and three grandsons. She leaves behind her beloved pup, Cookie. Katherine was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, Hanover. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Lebanon United Methodist Church, 8492 Peaks Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal humane society of your choosing.