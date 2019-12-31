SMITH, Katherine Marks, born in Richmond, Virginia on September 2, 1917, peacefully completed her inspiring life's journey on December 27, 2019. Katherine "Kitty" was predeceased by her best friend and husband, James Clifford Smith, with whom she is now having a joyful reunion, together with her parents, the late Charles L. and Sallie Wood Marks. Kitty was a graduate of VCU (RPI) and received a degree in library science from Syracuse University. She served on the staffs of the Richmond Public Library and the Enoch Pratt Library in Baltimore, Maryland. Returning to Richmond, she became Head Librarian for the Richmond Historical Society. She retired from the Library of Virginia and was elected an honorary Life Member of the Virginia Library Association. She later became Curator/Librarian for the Edgar Allan Poe Museum. She was a past president of Quota International, Richmond Chapter, and served on the Boards of the Richmond Council of Women's Organizations, the Commonwealth Woman's Club and the Poe Museum. Kitty will be lovingly remembered by her husband's sister, Ellen Smith Scott; and Ellen's children and their extended families. Her eight remaining Wood first cousins, their spouses and their extended families considered Katherine one of the brightest lights on the family tree and will sorely miss her wit and impeccable recall of birthdates, names, places and events of the entire Wood Family. Kitty will also be dearly missed by her West Franklin Street neighbors and former work colleagues. Numerous individuals assisted Kitty during her later years, notably, friend and personal assistant, Deborah Dontas, nursing aides Paulette Anderson and Thelma Webber and her wonderfully supportive friends, nurses, aides and therapists on the first floor of the Health Services Building in the Lakewood retirement community. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue. Interment will follow in the Smith Family Plot at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 South Randolph Street. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, 1914 East Main Street, Richmond, Va. 23223. Arrangements are by the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.View online memorial
