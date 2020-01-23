SMITH, Langhorne "Lang" Holmes, 75, son of Rufus and Louise Smith, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Lang was born on December 18, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas and spent his childhood in Smithfield, Va. Lang earned his undergraduate degree from William & Mary and went on to earn his law degree from the University of Virginia. On October 12, 1985, he married Jeanette Meluch in Richmond, Virginia. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Lang was an avid reader, a life-time learner and explorer. He especially loved his trips to the Outer Banks, Kiawah, Naples and Maine. His life and memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of his wife, Jeanette "Nettie"; daughter, Quincy Strong and son-in-law, Charles Strong; son, Drew Smith and daughter-in-law, Kim Smith; five grandsons, Will, Dylan, Chris, Ryder and Peyton; as well as a host of cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. A sincere thank you to the UVA Emily Couric Cancer Center, the Palliative Care team at St. Mary's and the Bon Secours Community Hospice House for their tireless pursuit of a cure and for their unbridled compassion. A memorial service and reception will take place at 2 p.m. January 25, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bon Secours Community Hospice House, https://www.bsvaf.org/Hospice-House-Gift.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LANGHORNE SMITH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.