SMITH, Lawrence Vinson III, 40, of Henrico, departed this life Saturday, June 13, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at March Funeral Home, live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
