SMITH, Leroy "Ham," departed this life December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella M. Cutts-Smith; and his son, Kenneth W. Smith. Leroy is survived by his children, Christopher W. Smith, Cassandra Smith-Dyson and Vicki Smith-Lee (Franklin); four grandchildren; brothers, William A. Smith, General M. Smith, James L. Smith and Pedro M. Smith; sisters, Barbara J. Smith and Minerva Smith; sisters-in-law, Peggy Cutts-Johnson and Betty J.Cutts; brother-in-law, Charles Cutts; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.