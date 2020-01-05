SMITH, Linda Mae, 76, of Richmond, Va., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Linda was a retired Philip Morris employee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Omar and Virgie Davis; two brothers, Homer and Walter Davis; and was the widow of Charles E. Smith. Survivors include her two sons, Ricky E. Smith and wife, Terry, of Glen Allen and Harry W. "Bubba" Smith of Dabneys; three grandchildren, Jason, Amanda and Elijah; two great-grandchildren, Gabreylle and Jayce; three brothers, Leo Davis and Tommy Davis, of Luray and Randolph Lang Jr. of Rileyville; four sisters, Ann Price of Mechanicsville, Peggy Nelson of Charlottesville, Pauline Knott and Ruth Ann Atkins, of Luray; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Oakland Baptist Church, 2800 Oakland Church Rd., Gum Spring, Va. 23065, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the church chapel. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. A reception will be held after the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakland Baptist Church or Bonnie Brae Church, 7610 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. Online guestbook available at lacyfh.com.View online memorial
