SMITH, LINHERST "LOUISIANA KID"

SMITH, Mr. Linherst "Louisiana Kid," 82, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born to the late Clarence and Virginia Smith on May 13, 1937. He was preceded in death by his son, Albert V. Smith; brothers, Clarence, Raymond and Lawrence; and sisters, Clare Doley and Anne Owens. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Lillian B. Smith; his children, Geraldine F. Smith, Lawrence (Paulette) Smith, Kathleen (Donnie) Thomas, Alberta Barbour, Otis (Andrea) Smith, Lynnard Smith and Elizabeth (Floyd) Smith; his devoted sister, Mary Jane Jefferson; sister-in-law, Virginia Smith; brother-in-law, Stanley Doley; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be private.

