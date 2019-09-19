SMITH, LOUIS

SMITH, Louis V. Jr., 77, of Varina, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Gail Smith. He is survived by a daughter, Theresa and her fiance, Tim; a son, Bart and his wife, Michelle; three grandchildren, Andrea, Taylor and Steven; two sisters, Carolyn and Theresa; five nieces and nephews, Wendy, Mickie, Kevin, Jeffrey and Jeremy. The family will receive friends Friday, September 20, from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

