SMITH, Louis V. Jr., 77, of Varina, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Gail Smith. He is survived by a daughter, Theresa and her fiance, Tim; a son, Bart and his wife, Michelle; three grandchildren, Andrea, Taylor and Steven; two sisters, Carolyn and Theresa; five nieces and nephews, Wendy, Mickie, Kevin, Jeffrey and Jeremy. The family will receive friends Friday, September 20, from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
City of Richmond Airbnb hosts made a combined $3.8M this summer - even though they're still illegal to operate in the city
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Charlottesville judge says Confederate statues cannot be removed, will award attorneys fees
-
While Spanberger urged civility, a campaign associate was profanely attacking Republicans on Twitter
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial- Two side by side spaces for sale, valued at $2995 ea. $2000 ea. I will pay 1/…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side with vaults and marker, Field of Honor. Bo…
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com