SMITH, Louise Watkins, 89, of Richmond, transitioned to her eternal home on December 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Edward Smith and David Allen Smith. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph Edward Smith; grandchildren, Hunter Regan Smith and Maggie Marie Smith. Louise was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord. She was a generous woman who always respected others. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial
