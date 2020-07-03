SMITH, Magdelene Rae. A beloved daughter, granddaughter and sister, Magdalene "Maggie" Rae Smith, of Richmond, Virginia, left this world unexpectedly on June 25, 2020, at the young age of 27. She is survived by her parents, Barry and Tina Smith and Bart Smith; her siblings, Barry Smith (Laura), Randi Simmons, Nick Smith and Anna Barglof (Travis); her grandparents, Millard Roach, Bob and Shirley Toler and Carrie Smith; uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Reginald Smith and Joyce Roach. Maggie loved her pugs, Max and Misty. She enjoyed theater and poker nights with her friends. She also loved helping others and making people feel warm and welcome. She was born in Chesterfield, Virginia. Some of her friends knew her as Ellie and her poker friends knew her as Panther. Panther was an appropriate nickname as it is a symbol of courage, valor and power. Her infectious smile and laugh radiated throughout a room. Her fierce attitude was complimented by her kind, amazing and selfless soul. Maggie will be deeply missed and never forgotten. She will stay in our hearts and we will smile often at the thought of the beautiful twinkle in her eyes and captivating smile. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Maggie's family asks that you make a donation to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMIVirginia.org), Neurofibromatosis Network (NFnetwork.org) or The Memphis Project, Richmond, Virginia (gofundme.com/f/1ntsc8reeo).View online memorial
