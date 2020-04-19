SMITH, Marian Kay, a beloved mother of three children and three grandchildren, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 84. She graduated Valedictorian and was "voted most likely to succeed" in her class at Washington-Henry High School Class of 1953, in Hanover County, Va. During her high school years, she was a fashion model for Miller & Rhoads and Thalhimers, plus crowned Miss Cinderella of Richmond. Kay went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also became an adjunct professor there. For 25 years, Kay worked for SECAC, formerly Southeastern College Art Conference, as Staff Assistant and Administrator. Upon returning to Virginia, Kay began her career as Director of Very Special Arts (VSA), VA with the Virginia Department of Education. For more than 15 years, she provided outstanding leadership for VSA, a nonprofit organization founded by Jean Kennedy Smith. In this position, she continued her passion for the arts. She organized, directed and served as featured speaker for many festivals, forums and conferences within Virginia and across the country, raising awareness and support for Very Special Arts. In addition, she raised funding through many successful art auctions for the organization. Kay retired from Very Special Arts, Virginia in 2000. She later continued her service with The Virginia General Assembly for 17 years, serving her last session in 2018. She was a member and Board Member of the International Club of Richmond, Gourmet Club and her Homeowners Association. Her greatest love was of family, whom she faithfully supported. She embraced the tradition of family Sunday dinners and gatherings at the "Rivah." Kay brought style, elegance and her artistic talents to all endeavors. She maintained many long-lasting friends over the years. She loved painting, gardening, cooking, knitting, reading and yoga. The former Marian Kay Barnette, was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 1, 1936, and was the daughter of Katherine "Kitty" B. Carneal and Patrick Henry Barnette; and wife of 20 years to William Allen Smith Jr. (deceased). She is survived by her three children, William Allen Smith III (Charlene), Susan Smith West (Perry) and Lynda Smith de Koning (Hans); grandchildren, Lauren Boyer (Justin), Hunter Smith and Garrett Smith (Maia). She was predeceased by her brother, Martin E. "Billy" Barnette. Kay is survived by her brother, Henry Wayne Barnette (Mary Lee); sister, Betty B. Richardson; sister-in-law, Joanne Smith; former son-in-law, Jackson Peters; dear friend, Gardner Jeffress; a host of extended family and special friends; and her beloved cat, Precious. A private graveside service was held at Salem Presbyterian Church on Thursday, April 16. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been made through the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Kitty's Kids, a preschool at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 8209 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
