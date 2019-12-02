SMITH, MARIE

SMITH, Marie A., 86, of Richmond, departed this life on November 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Smith Sr.; and two sons, Kevin Key and Raymond Smith Jr. She is survived by three devoted daughters, Paulette Watkins, Sandra Key and Andrea Walker; devoted son, Reginald Thomas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Wilson & Associates'-South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 3509 Midlothian Tpke. Interment Maury Cemetery.

