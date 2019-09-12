SMITH, Maya LaFonn, 14, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, September 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ronald Smith Sr.; and uncle, Alfred Jones Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her parents, Ronald L. Jr. and Melissa Smith; brother, Ronald L. III; grandparents, Alfred Sr. and Frances Jones, Barbara Smith; aunts, Rhonda and Ronette Smith, Shelly Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Ln., Charles City, Va. 23030. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial