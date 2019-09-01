SMITH, Mena Bonn, 89, of Mineral, went home to rest eternally with our heavenly Father on Friday, August 30, 2019. Mena was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Florence Bonn; her husband, Norman "Coach" Smith; son, Kenneth Smith; as well as four brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Snead; four grandchildren, Travis Snead, Monica Hott, Jennifer Bilyeu and Michael Smith; six great-grandchildren; and her friend to the end, Lucille. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 2, at Woodward Funeral Home, Louisa, Va., with an Eastern Star service to start at 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private at Mineral Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating a book to a library or school to honor Mena's love for reading. Please visit the online guest book at www.woodwardfuneral.com.View online memorial