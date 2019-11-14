SMITH-MORTON, PAULA

SMITH-MORTON, Paula D., 52, of Henrico, departed this life November 8, 2019. Viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019. Interment private.

