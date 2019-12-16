SMITH, Murphy Charles, age 76, of Richmond, departed this life December 9, 2019. He is survived by five daughters, Edith Reid (Warren), Belinda Smith, Crystal Smith-Hicks (Anthony), Laura Smith and Angela Lipscomb (Marshall); the mother of his children, Atlee Smith; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nora Burnett and Leatrice Lee; one brother, Michael Smith (Shurline); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Claude White; and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted companion, Yvonne Clarke. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 1 p.m. at Quioccasin Baptist Church, 9011 Quioccasin Road. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial