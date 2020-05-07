SMITH, NELSON

SMITH, Nelson Berkeley, 83, of Richmond, Va., fell asleep in death April 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Sharon Wright of 30 years; one daughter, Elizabeth Smith Wheeler (Wayne); one sister, Elizabeth Smith Fultz; two grandchildren, Michael and Ben Wheeler; two great-grandchildren, Evan and Kate. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William Edward Smith and Elizabeth Moring Smith; and one brother, William Edward Smith Jr. He graduated from Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va., and Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Va. Berk was an avid lover of history and reading. He frequented the library near where he lived and was an active member in his book club, and helped at times with food banks in the Richmond area. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Feed More of Richmond, Va. Funeral arrangements by Cremation Society of Virginia, a private service will be held at a later date.

