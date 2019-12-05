SMITH, Nettie E., 82, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was a member of Fort Lee Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Smith; mother, Callie V. Smith; brother, Carl A. Smith; sister, Dorothy M. Smith; husband, William R. Davis; husband, Howard D. Smith; and son, Randy M. Davis. She is survived by her children, John C. Davis, Teresa L. Palmore (Dennie) and Virginia M. Burnett (Fred); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, December 6, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, at 12 p.m. at Fort Lee Baptist Church, 2727 Charles City Road, Richmond, Va. 23231. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial