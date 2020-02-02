SMITH, Norman Wade, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away surrounded by his family on January 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Sault Smith. He is survived by his sons, Michael Wade Smith, William Elton Smith and Jeffrey Wood Smith; and grandchildren, Madelyn Grace, Wes and Hunter Wade Smith. Norman valued family more than anything. A memorial ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Home for Children, www.mhfc.org and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.st.jude.org.View online memorial
SMITH, NORMAN
To plant a tree in memory of NORMAN SMITH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.