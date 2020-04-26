SMITH, Patrice, 96, of Henrico, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, the Reverend Stephen Smith (U.S. Marine Corps, Ret.); her parents and seven siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Smith of Richmond, Va. Patrice was born in Franklin, N.C. on July 17, 1923, and graduated from the Asheville-Biltmore School of Nursing. During her 22 years as a military wife she was also a neonatal nurse, a school nurse and a volunteer with Navy Relief. During her 25 years as a clergy wife, she and Father Stephen also served as Hospice volunteers, training with Elisabeth Kubler-Ross. Patrice was a volunteer with the Girl Scouts for over 25 years and a longtime member of Ikebana International. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or St. Cyprian of Carthage Orthodox Church, 2570 Huguenot Springs Rd., Midlothian Va. 23113.View online memorial
