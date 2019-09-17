SMITH, PATRICK "SMITTY"

SMITH, Patrick Joseph "Smitty," 36, of N. Chesterfield, finished his race on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Though he leaves us in mind and body after a courageous marathon with brain cancer, his spirit will live on forever in our hearts. His loving and brave memory is cherished by his beloved wife, Christine Keogh Smith; his precious daughter, Norah Roslyn Smith; adoring parents, Bryan Smith and Stephanie Steng Smith; and devoted sister, Jillian Leigh Smith. Smitty had the most fun-loving, vivacious personality and an uncanny ability to make everyone around him feel like his good buddy. His sharp wit and creative costumes made him the life of every party. His recollections of many good times at JMU will forever keep us laughing, though no longer as hard as we were blessed to, right along with him. Smitty was a graduate of Monacan High School, Class of '01, and James Madison University, Class of '05. He owned his own online marketing company for a number of years, but his lasting legacy is the laughter he spurred through his website, where he made hilarious posts about everyday life. All who knew Smit loved him, and we are all genuinely better people for having been loved by him. Christine, Jillian and the Smith/Keogh family offer their sincere gratitude to the nursing and medical staff at the VCU Massey Cancer Center and to the staff of Bon Secours Community Hospice House for their unceasing compassion and competent care prior to Patrick's passing. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 10 a.m. prior to an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday September 21, 2019, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Colonies Club House in Western Henrico. In lieu of flowers, we sincerely request you join us in fighting brain tumors by donating in Smit's memory to our Eff Jerry RVA Brain Tumor 5K page (and better yet, join us for the race!): bit.ly/effjerry5K.View online memorial