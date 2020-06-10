SMITH, PORTER

SMITH, Mr. Porter, 100, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Laurels of Willow Creek in Chesterfield, Va. He is survived by nine nieces, three nephews, a host of great-nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Thursday, from 1 to 7 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Pero Baptist Church cemetery, Powhatan, Va. Rev. Dr. Patrick W. Bland, pastor, officiating. mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
Service information
Jun 11
Visitation at Funeral Home
Thursday, June 11, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
Jun 12
Graveside Service
Friday, June 12, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. Pero Baptist Church
1530 Cook Road
Powhatan, VA 23139
