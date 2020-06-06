SMITH, RALPH

SMITH, Ralph Edward, 89, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sons, Michael Edward Smith, David Allan Smith; and his wife, Louise Watkins Smith. He is survived by his grandchildren, Hunter Regan Smith and Maggie Marie Smith. Ralph was a devout Christian man, a wonderful husband and father and the best grandfather anyone could ever ask for. All services are private. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.

