SMITH, Ralph Edward, 89, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sons, Michael Edward Smith, David Allan Smith; and his wife, Louise Watkins Smith. He is survived by his grandchildren, Hunter Regan Smith and Maggie Marie Smith. Ralph was a devout Christian man, a wonderful husband and father and the best grandfather anyone could ever ask for. All services are private. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial
