SMITH, Rena Annie Pearl, 81, of King William, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2019. She was born June 26, 1938, daughter of the late Arthur and Rena Epps. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Smith Sr.; and her five children, Larry Epps Sr., Gloria Robinson, Daisy Goheen, Thomas Smith Jr. and McArthur Smith; eight grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Rd., Aylett, Va., on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Rock Spring Baptist Church on Manfield Rd., Aylett, Va., with burial in the church cemetery.View online memorial
