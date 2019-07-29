SMITH, Robert Lee Jr., of Richmond, departed this life July 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Smith Sr.; two brothers, Willie and Gordon Smith. He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Smith; two sons, Robert L. III and Anthony Smith; daughter, Crystal Moore; mother, Dorothy Black; brother, Emanuel Smith (Brenda); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Keith Manuel officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial