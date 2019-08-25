SMITH, RONALD "RON"

SMITH, Ronald J. "Ron," died peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a brief illness. Ron was born October 21, 1941, in St. Joseph, Michigan. He proudly served his country as a sonar technician in the U.S. Navy. After completing his service, Ron began his law enforcement career as a patrolman in his hometown. He went on to become a U.S. Postal Inspector in Chicago and later relocated with his family to Richmond, Virginia. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Dolores Smith; his sister, Pat Koster; and his daughter, Karin Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Smith; his sister, Judy Zindler (Ted); his children, Gregory Smith (Cheryl Denick) and Dot Heffron (Richard); and son-in-law, Michael Campbell; and his five grandchildren, Greyson Smith, Ian Campbell, Jane, Lucas and Jenna Heffron. Ron was a devoted husband and father, and was adored by his grandchildren. Ron was blessed with a great sense of humor and will be remembered best for his laugh that could light up a room. He loved cooking for his family, fishing with his grandkids and swapping stories with his beloved friends at the Major Charles A. Ransom American Legion Post 186. Ron was a kind, generous soul and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth Ahabah on Tuesday, August 27, at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of his life at Post 186. Interment in Hollywood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Legion Post 186.View online memorial