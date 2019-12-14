SMITH, Rosa Tyler, 93, of Henrico, died December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Smith. Surviving are two sons, Raye E. Smith and Albert Lee Tyler; seven grandchildren, Brian Duncan, Nicole Johnson, Erick Smith, Albert Jr., Vincent and Rev. Dwayne Tyler and Lorithia Romondos; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Emily T. Corbin (Harold); nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 17, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Road. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Dr. James Sailes officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial