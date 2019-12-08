SMITH, Shirley Dale, 64, got her wings on December 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Rosalie and Edgar Dennis Smith Sr.; sister, Susan Wray; brothers, Edgar "Dennis" Smith Jr. and Michael Dean Smith; niece, Rachel Austin; nephew, Larry "Wayne" Smith Jr. She is survived by one sister, Roberta Lynn Wolfe (Robert); three brothers, Larry "Wayne" Smith Sr. (Susan), Robert "Windell" Smith Sr. (Donna) and James Ronald "Ronnie" Smith Sr.; aunts, Jean Clarke and Alidia Verlander; uncle, Stanley Williams; nieces, Christy George, Rebecca Smith, Nikki Smith, Jennifer Smith and Edna Wray; nephews, David Smith (Krissy), Robert Smith Jr. (Brenda), Steven Smith Sr., Ronnie Smith Jr., Randy Latuche Jr., Jason Latuche and Michael Latuche; special great-niece, Makayla Smith (My Shirdy Dale); numerous other great-nieces and nephews; many special friends, Thomas Hawke (Ralph), Evelyn Drake, Rhonda Martin (Stuart), Shirley Crawly, Lisa Taylor, Sheila Langford. Shirley worked at Dunn's Drive Inn for 47 years. She loved going to casinos and playing the slot machines and loved puzzle books, playing games on the computer, bingo and going to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Visitation for family and friends will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231, followed by her graveside service at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial