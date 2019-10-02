SMITH, Thelma Lou Britt, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, September 27, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia, at 94 years old, after a full and loving life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. "Bubs" Smith Jr. Surviving are her devoted daughter, Diane S. Butts (Derrick); two grandsons, Derrick Jamel Butts and Kyle Jared Butts; niece, Veda B. Handy (Joseph); nephews, John Vann Jr. (Susan), Anthony Vann (Terry) and Strother Mosley (Daphne); great-niece, Lauren; great-nephew, Joseph; first cousin, Evelyn B. Seraille; sister-in-law, Audrey Britt; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, October 5, followed by graveside services at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane. Rev. Willie Woodson, officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial