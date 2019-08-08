SMITH, Thomas Harry Sr., 87, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, August 5, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Olliemae Smith. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held from 12 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at New Bridge Baptist Church, 5807 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. 23223. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery.View online memorial