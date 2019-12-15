SMITH, Violet Anderson, after 101 years on earth, Vi Smith left to join her husband, son and her Lord on December 13, 2019. Vi was born in Hopewell, Virginia, during WWI but was raised on a farm in Cumberland County. She was always proud of the people and places there. After graduating from Hamilton High School, she moved to Richmond to attend business school. She worked for then VEPCO, where she met the love of her life, J. Gordon Smith. They were married for 69 years and enjoyed many happy times together. After raising her children to teenagers, she went back to work as credit department secretary for Sears, Roebuck and Co., Broad Street store and retired from that job after 28 years. She was a faithful member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church for at least 70 years serving in many capacities. She loved her Sunday school class and her missionary group. Above all, Vi adored her family, immediate and extended. It would be hard to find anyone who would say a bad word against her. She was kind, giving and grateful to the end. She was predeceased by her parents, Waverly S. Anderson and Ora Burnett Anderson; and two stepmothers. She is also predeceased by her husband; and her son, James G. Smith Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Roberta "Robbie" S. Cool (Gib) of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, James "Jay" G. Smith III (Kim), Bonnie Smith Diehr (Lance) of Richmond, Christian C. Cool (Jennifer) and Ryan W. Cool (Haley) of Virginia Beach; 10 great-grandchildren, Austin and Bryan Diehr, Kaitlyn and Sydney Smith, Casey, Caroline and Cameron Cool, Georgia, Scarlett and McCoy Cool. She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Doris Heflebower Smith Sharpe and her husband, Terry. She has three stepbrothers, Leroy, Edward and Lewis Pfeiffer; and one stepsister, Lucille Senger. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Road, Richmond, Va. 23228, where visitation with the family will be at 11 a.m. with services at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hatcher Memorial or a charity of choice. Arrangements by Bliley Funeral Homes, Staples Mill Chapel.View online memorial