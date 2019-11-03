SMITH, WAYNE

SMITH, Wayne Eugene, was born August 22, 1945, in Hopewell, Va., to Clifford and Agnes (Thorne) Smith. Wayne passed away suddenly, at age 74, on October 22, 2019, in Minneola, Kan., of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters; and his sister-in-law, Nelda McKay. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his brother, Phillip; his daughters, Jody Kramps and Julie Gorman (son-in-law, David); stepsons, David and Mark Powell; grandchildren, Autumn Sierra, Baillie and Gavin Gorman; sister-in-law, Angela (Keith) Adams; nephews, Joshua (Holly) and Daniel Adams; several other in-laws and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Monday, November 4, at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Oklahoma City. Burial service will be held Tuesday, November 5, at 1 p.m. in Sentinel, Okla., in Sentinel Cemetery.

