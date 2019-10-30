SMITH, Wesley H., beloved husband and father, passed away on October 28, 2019. He was 92, and is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary F. Smith; and his two children, Jeffrey (Jennifer) and Susan (Jason); five grandchildren, Brittany, Alexander, Maddy, Ella and Olivia; and his sister, Evon Morris of Chesapeake, Va. Wes proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and retired from the Virginia Department of Agriculture after more than 35 years of service. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church - Richmond. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the TV Ministry of First Baptist, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial