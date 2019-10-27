SMITH, William Lee Sr., of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his residence. He was a native of South Hill, Va., and a member of Star Fellowship Baptist Church, Richmond. He graduated from East End High School, served with the U.S. Marines and retired from Wonder Bread Bakery. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Annie Smith; son, William Jr.; granddaughter, Bryanna; brothers, James Smith, Charles (Deborah) Smith, Gordon (Sheila) Smith and Alfred (Erica) Smith; sister, Alice Smith Eldridge; sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith; close friends, Melvin and Diane Wall; other relatives and friends. Services at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Star Fellowship Baptist Church. Interment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Arrangements entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, 434-447-7158, www.orispjones.com.View online memorial