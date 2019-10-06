SMITH, Wilson J. "Dogg" Jr., 73, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away September 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Smith; sons, Gary and Wilson III; daughter, Dateshia Smith; sisters, Sarah Jones and Rosa (John) Paige; brother, Herbert (Catherine) Smith Sr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; devoted grandson, Michael Smith; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019. Interment private.View online memorial