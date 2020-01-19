SMITHERS, Charles "Charlie," age 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on January 13, 2020. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Frances Loving Smithers; and two sons, Alan (Tracy) and Hunter. Charlie was born in Richmond, Va. and attended John Marshall High School. After school, he enlisted in the Air Force and later graduated from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU). Charlie asked Frances out for a date when she came through his line at the local A&P Grocery Store. After a couple of years, Charlie convinced Frances to marry him. He continued to use these negotiation skills along with his experience as a medic in the Air Force to successfully build his career in medical sales. He worked into his mid-seventies as an independent manufacturer's representative and enjoyed tennis and pickleball in his spare time. Neighbors and family counted on Charlie who was a great friend, father and husband; and will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Belmont Recreation Center on Friday, January 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.View online memorial
