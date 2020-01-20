SMITHERS, Granville L., age 71, of Richmond, departed this life January 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Victoria K. Smithers. He is survived by his wife, Judith Smithers; five daughters, LaTonya Spurlock, Granlecia Smithers, Charlita Mines (Delvin), Carol Green and Bambi Smithers; three sons, Wendell Green, Granville Green (Brenda) and Darnell Jackson; 27 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Joann Toliver, Gloria Tillman (Norris), Judy Johnson (Brayland), LaVerne Anderson (James), Linda Shelton (Jeffrey) and Amy Wilkerson (Eugene); three brothers, Clarence Jr., Clint and Tony Edwards; a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 1 p.m. at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 14 W. Duval Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Tyrone Nelson, pastor, officiant. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at church 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.View online memorial
