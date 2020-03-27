SMOOT, Betty Marie, 73, of Henrico, passed away March 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Ripley E. Smoot. She is survived by loving children, Al Hendrick, Ricky Smoot and Cathy Cannada; grandson, Ripley Hendrick; and sister, Jean Grizzard. Betty was a babysitter for over a hundred children throughout the years; she loved and cherished each and everyone. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services are private.View online memorial
