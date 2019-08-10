SMOOT, JAMES JR.

SMOOT, James Edward Jr., 65, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, James Smoot Sr. He leaves to cherish his loving memory daughter, Shantese Smithers-Alexander (Richard); granddaughter, Shaia Alexander; mother, Marjorie Gordon Graves; sisters, brother, aunt, uncle and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial